Pi Financial Boosts Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$2.25

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Pi Financial from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Hamilton Thorne Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$212.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of C$1.25 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.50.
About Hamilton Thorne
