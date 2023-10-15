Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $168.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

