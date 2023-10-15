Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.3 %

BAM opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.