Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

