Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $152.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.55.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $135.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

