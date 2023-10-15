Piper Sandler Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $81.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.48.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock worth $1,629,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

