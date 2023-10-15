BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $44.75 by Analysts at Citigroup

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $48.00 to $44.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura cut BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.48.

Shares of BWA opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

