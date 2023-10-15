Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $470.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $392.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.08. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $252.55 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 37.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

