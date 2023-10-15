Morgan Stanley Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $135.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.00.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $154.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $155.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Progressive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

