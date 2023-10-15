Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Given New GBX 1,910 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,770 ($21.66) to GBX 1,910 ($23.38) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,625 ($19.89) to GBX 2,000 ($24.48) in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

Shares of HSHPF opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

