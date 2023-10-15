Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEN. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.24.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 223.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

