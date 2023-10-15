Morgan Stanley Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $54.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 238,032 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

