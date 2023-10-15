RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $240.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.43.

NYSE RNR opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.44 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 121,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

