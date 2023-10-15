Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOOD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.95.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,194.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $368,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,671.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,194.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 499,932 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,784. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

