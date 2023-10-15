Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $69.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AKRO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $813.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,680 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,583.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and sold 64,728 shares worth $3,170,419. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

