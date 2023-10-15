Morgan Stanley Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.62.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.3 %

WING opened at $175.35 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $223.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.65. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

