Morgan Stanley Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $102.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

