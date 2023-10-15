Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $95.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Danske cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.08.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $654,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $30,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

