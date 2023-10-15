AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASIX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CL King lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

AdvanSix Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $783.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.87. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $132,466.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $201,531. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AdvanSix by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

