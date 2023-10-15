Piper Sandler Boosts ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $11.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.58. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $914,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

