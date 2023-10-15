PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

