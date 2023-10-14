Carson Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.27%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

