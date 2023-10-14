iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bank of New Hampshire’s 6th Largest Position

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.43 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.44. The firm has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

