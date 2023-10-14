iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 7th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.44. The company has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.43 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

