Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 817 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Tesla comprises about 0.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,698,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,384,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.75 on Friday, hitting $251.12. 102,296,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.12 and a 200 day moving average of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $797.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

