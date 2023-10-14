Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.10. 3,473,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.87.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.88.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

