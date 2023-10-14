Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 68,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 65.6% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 494.4% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 69,610 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 77,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.96. 8,169,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771,898. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.