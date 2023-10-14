Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.43 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.01 and its 200-day moving average is $433.44. The firm has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

