First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 85,705 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,705 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $315,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.07. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.