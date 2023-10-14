Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

