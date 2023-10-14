Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

