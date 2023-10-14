Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 47.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $490.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

