Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.59. 3,678,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,684. The firm has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.40. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $3,432,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,431,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,436,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $22,979,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.