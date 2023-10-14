Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,684 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of T opened at $14.36 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.