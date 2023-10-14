Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $111.97 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

