Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $24,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $462.56 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $463.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

