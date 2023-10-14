UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,410,478,000 after purchasing an additional 509,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,063,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $539.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

