Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.2% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 92,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 18.7% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Danaher Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $209.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $204.73 and a 1 year high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

