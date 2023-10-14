Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 51,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 642,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.68. 3,277,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,091. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.