Pachira Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pachira Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.53. 3,269,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average is $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.14 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

