Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $43,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $98,698,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $11,384,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $7.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.12. The stock had a trading volume of 102,296,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $797.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.