Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

