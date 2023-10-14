Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 112.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after buying an additional 966,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. 2,349,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,067. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.91.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

