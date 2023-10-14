Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,072 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.65. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

