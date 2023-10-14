Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.3% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.28. 52,519,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,507,355. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.08 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.21.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

