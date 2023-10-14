Northeast Investment Management Buys 690 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

Get Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $549.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.90 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.