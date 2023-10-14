Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.5 %

LRCX stock opened at $645.12 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $312.71 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $654.22 and its 200-day moving average is $609.89. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.71.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

