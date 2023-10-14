Novare Capital Management LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $98.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,950.08. 273,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,108.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,839.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,667.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

