Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.46.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

