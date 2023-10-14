BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $627.66 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $547.59 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.83.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

